Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its Free downloadable datasheet that examines the role of data analytics in helping businesses to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus

The datasheet also offers comprehensive insights on:

The top five benefits of data analytics The top ten use cases of data analytics in healthcare

Researchers across the world are now partnering with data scientists to unfold deeper insights about combating the impact of the novel coronavirus. Most of the healthcare organizations and researchers are now opting for data analytics in healthcare to determine hotspots of the disease and devise strategies to stop the spread of this virus. The death toll has crossed millions now, hence it is clear that the world needs a quick and safe solution to combat its impact. Data analytics in healthcare is now emerging as one of the most powerful weapons which can easily track, manage and save lives by predicting future outcomes.

According to Quantzig's data analytics experts, "The effective utilization of medical datasets can help healthcare organizations in drug development. Also, data analytics has enabled companies to improve clinical trials, manage risks efficiently, and improve patient safety."

Five Use Cases of Data Analytics in Healthcare

Improve diagnostic accuracy Improve drug development process Reduce the risk associated with prescription medicines Improve patient engagement Streamline knowledge management

There are critical problems involved with implementing data analytics in healthcare to combat coronavirus and its impact. The main challenge is to make sure that the existing medical data is complete and present in the correct format so that it can be leveraged in various scenarios. Another crucial problem lies with the storage of this data. Since this novel virus is increasing like a wildfire, the amount of data is exponentially increasing. Quantzig's data analytics solutions are designed to help organizations with such problems.

