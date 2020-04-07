EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Lalique Group: Publication of 2019 annual results on 16 April 2020 2020-04-07 / 21:15 MEDIA RELEASE *Lalique Group: Publication of 2019 annual results on 16 April 2020* _Zurich, 7 April 2020 -_ *Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, is postponing the publication of its final audited financial statements to 16 April 2020. No material changes are expected compared to the preliminary key figures that were announced on 25 March 2020. * Lalique Group is postponing the publication of its final audited annual results for the financial year 2019, which was originally planned for 8 April 2020, by just over a week. The consolidated financial statements and the Annual Report will now be published on the morning of Thursday, 16 April 2020. The delay in preparing the financial statements is due to additional time required for the presentation of leases in accordance with the first-time application of IFRS 16 as well as for the valuation of deferred tax assets in connection with the Swiss corporate tax reform. No material changes are expected compared to the preliminary key figures that were pre-announced on 25 March 2020. The Annual General Meeting will be held as planned on 8 May 2020. In view of the measures enacted by the Swiss Federal Council to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of 13 March 2020), the 2020 Annual General Meeting will be limited to what is legally required and will take place without shareholders attending in person. Shareholders are requested to authorize the independent proxy to exercise voting rights on their behalf. *Telephone conference on the 2019 annual results * Investors, financial analysts and media representatives are invited to a telephone conference for the presentation of the annual results (in English). The details are as follows: Date: Thursday, 16 April 2020 Time: 10:00 CEST Speakers: Roger von der Weid, CEO; Alexis Rubinstein, CFO Dial-in numbers: Switzerland +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 France +33 (0) 1 7091 87 06 UK +44 (0) 207 107 0613 US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 The media release, the slide presentation and the 2019 Annual Report will be available on 16 April from 7:00 CEST on Lalique Group's website: Media release www.lalique-group.com/media [1] Slide presentation www.lalique-group.com/financial'section=presentations [2] Annual Report www.lalique-group.com/financial'section=reporting [3] *Media contact* Lalique Group SA Esther Fuchs Senior Communication & PR Manager Grubenstrasse 18 CH-8045 Zurich Phone: +41 43 499 45 58 esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com *Lalique Group * Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and living accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 720 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group SA (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com. End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Lalique Group SA Grubenstrasse 18 8045 Zürich Switzerland Phone: 043 499 45 00 Fax: 043 499 45 03 E-mail: info@lalique-group.com Internet: www.lalique-group.com ISIN: CH0033813293 Valor: A0M1KL Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1018041 End of News EQS Group News Service 1018041 2020-04-07 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84f3746b109d60e3e4ae05769b99052e&application_id=1018041&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0c933ed8f480607fab02f77129b3d45f&application_id=1018041&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6063ad37482df9ac6d173f004b7ddce2&application_id=1018041&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

