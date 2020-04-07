Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) is pleased to announce that it has commenced sales in Ohio, working with Premium Beverage Supply of Columbus ("Premium") as its distribution partner and hiring James Lampe as the Company's Regional Sales Manager.

Premium is a family-owned distributor that serves the 7th most populous state in the U.S. with a focus on emerging and craft beverage brands for the retail and on-premise market. Mr. Lampe is a seasoned sales executive with deep experience in the beverage industry, having worked both for leading craft brewers and major distributors.

"Premium has been a great partner for CENTR right out of the gate" said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "They demonstrate a keen eye for brands that become national success stories, and CENTR is already selling exceptionally well into Premium's accounts. Jim Lampe will make Ohio an even stronger state for CENTR - his years of experience working with Premium ensures the strongest possible launch for us".

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company which develops and markets of non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at 1.604.733.1514.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

