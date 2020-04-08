Acumen Research and Consulting: Graphic Film Market Size Worth Around US$ 40,400 Mn by 2027

Acumen Research and Consulting, Latest Published Report on "Graphic Film Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Revenue and Forecast, 2020 - 2027"

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2020 size is expected to be worth around US$ 40,400 Mn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



Graphic films are polymer films designed for applications in which the aesthetic strength of the substrates and protective applications are enhanced. These films are made from various plastics variants and manufactured using different printing technologies that supply a creative product range according to the user's applications and specification.

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better Understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1788

Asia Pacific holds the significant market share in 2019

A large share in the graphic film market is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. Increased demands from industrial and automotive applications in this region are the major driving factors for the market.

China is likely to hold largest share in terms of revenue in the graphic film market in the region. High technological advancement, high disposable incomes and good industrial architecture & automotive scenarios may contribute growth the graphic film market.

For instance, CNY 1,874.3 billion is added in 2008 to the Chinese construction industries, up to CNY 6,180.8 billion in 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

Moreover, rising e-commerce sector drives the growth of graphics films market in Asia Pacific.

Market dynamics

The material with basic characteristics such as light weights, high durability, ease of use and excellent printability are flourishing the demand for the graphic films. The demand for graphics films is also expected to support applications such as anti-graffiti, promotional posters, and advertisement pamphlets. This graphic film is highly efficient method for promotional activities compare to conventional films. The growth of the graphic film market has lead to the consequence of growing advancement in the film sector, increasing buying power, and expansion of new manufacturing techniques. Furthermore, owing to increasing demand among end-users such as automobile manufacturer, construction industry, and others is boosting the growth of graphic film market in 2019 and anticipated to continue its growth during forecast period. The development of the graphic film market has been supported by small and medium players, who have adopted new methods for use due to cost-effectiveness. Millenials have bent more towards attractive and innovative graphics to enhance automotive sector is one of the major driving factor of the global graphic film market.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/graphic-film-market

Promotional & advertisement segment is accounted to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Increasing usage of posters and banners for promotional activities & advertisement for increasing brand awareness among the consumers, accounts to hold the largest market share. Rising trend of wrap marketing in the UK, the U.S. and Germany, the automotive segment has accounted for the second largest market share.

Some of the major players operating in the global graphic film market are Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, CCL Industries, Inc., Drytac Corporation, Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd., Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles Group, DUNMORE Corporation, Hexis S.A. and others.

Key Strategies:

In March 2020, Avery Dennison acquired Smartrac's Transponder business for €225 million, subject to customary adjustments.

In May 2019, Dunmore announced the launch of the latest series of films for DUN-JET UV Inkjet Films. The products of DUN-JET have been tested with major printer OEMs such as Durst, Domino, Xeikon, and Andy Mark. This result has demonstrated the print adhesion and consistency of DUN-JET films on UV inkjet printers.

In March 2018, Constantia Flexibles Group acquires a majority share in Creative Polypack Limited; an Indian film based laminate company.

Target audience

Manufacturing organizations

Construction organizations

OEMs

Laminated graphic film manufacturers

Automotive manufacturers

Market Segmentation

Graphic Film Market By Polymer

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Others

Graphic Film Market By Film Type

Reflective

Opaque

Transparent

Translucent

Graphic Film Market By Printing Technology

Rotogravure

Flexography

Offset

Digital

Graphic Film Market By End Use

Promotional & advertisement

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1788

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1788

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting