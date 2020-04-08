Bigfinite, Inc. (Bigfinite), the leading manufacturing data analytics platform company for regulated industries, today announced that John Vitalie has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and has been elected to the Board of Directors. David Merino has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bigfinite. Other recent additions to the Bigfinite leadership team include Crystal Black, VP of Marketing; Cristian Marfà, VP of Technical Sales; and Daniel Voicu, VP of Security.

"John is a first-class executive with a proven track record of success and we're excited to welcome him to the Bigfinite family," said Pep Gubau, former CEO and current Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Bigfinite. Gubau will transition from the CEO role he has held for the last five years, since the founding of the company, to the Executive Chairman and retain his role as CTO. "When we started Bigfinite, we had one clear aspiration: to become the market leader in advanced analytics in AI in the pharma and biotech industry. His tremendous experience in sales and accelerated growth will propel us into this new phase of Bigfinite."

Previously, John Vitalie served as Senior Vice President of NAA CX Sales for Oracle where he led Oracle's front office application sales and drove several key CX categories while driving higher growth. Before Oracle, John led the entire go-to-market organization as the Senior Vice President of the Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical for North America at Salesforce, Inc. He comes from a strong corporate leadership background including serving as CEO at Precise Software Solutions, President and CEO of Encover, Inc., Corporate Vice President for NASDAQ Stock Exchange and established Siebel Systems as the global market leader of the Life Science Industry as VP of Sales.

"I'm honored to lead this team and to join their mission of helping bring lifesaving drugs to market more quickly, safely and efficiently," said Vitalie. "Bigfinite has pioneered the application of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and automation for pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing processes. We are well positioned to help customers drive their digital transformation while significantly reducing the time to market for their products at a time when this is increasingly important for all stakeholders. Bigfinite is poised for significant growth going forward."

Before joining Bigfinite as CFO, David Merino was the Managing Director for Novartis Integrated Services Limited, a global service center offering technical and business services to the Global Novartis Manufacturing division after spending five years as part of their Corporate CFO Leadership program. Prior to that, he served as CFO for Novartis Ringaskiddy Limited, one of the largest API manufacturing sites in the Novartis network, driving an ambitious productivity agenda.

"I truly believe Bigfinite's SaaS platform can drive biotech and pharma manufacturing to new levels of efficiency, quality and regulatory compliance," said Merino. "I'm excited to be a part of Bigfinite's new growth phase."

Other recent additions to the leadership team bring decades of experience in pharma and technology: Crystal Black, VP of Marketing; Cristian Marfà, VP of Technical Sales; and Daniel Voicu, VP of Security.

About Bigfinite, Inc.

Bigfinite is a software provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and pharma 4.0 technologies focused on optimizing pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The Bigfinite analytics platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Bigfinite offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence with data by enabling real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP compliant manner with end-to-end data integrity. Founded in 2014, the company is based in San Francisco, California and also has a European office in Barcelona, Spain.

