Learning People Announce £1 Million Online Learning Grant to Help Students Into Secure and Flexible Careers in Tech

£1 million global grant to help more people, of all skill levels, to benefit from a career in the technology sector

Many tech companies are unable to find the talent they need creating a very real skills gap

The Online Learning Grant offers one-time funding to students across a range of popular courses and collections

The grant runs until the end of June 2020 and can be accessed by students globally

Online learning company, Learning People, today announced the launch of the £1 million Online Learning Grant to help more people, of all skill levels, to benefit from a career in the technology sector. Grant-funded learners will join the network of over 25,000 students the company has trained to date.

The £1 million learning grant is available until the end of June 2020 against the company's most popular coding, cyber security, project management and IT courses.

The eligible courses have been carefully curated with options to support both those who are taking their first steps into the technology sector and also supporting experienced tech professionals who are looking to advance their careers.

"As a company we have always taken great pride in looking out for our students," commented Sam W Pemberton, CEO of Learning People. "These are disconcerting times, but we are more committed than ever to helping everyone to access the training they need to help bridge the global tech skills gap and to accelerate their career whilst also boosting their job security."

Learning People's full portfolio of courses is specifically designed to be 100% online and offer the flexibility to fit into learners' busy schedules, such as home-schooling children or fitting around a day job.

The Online Learning Grant is the first of many initiatives Learning People plan to put in place throughout the year to help support students through the Covid-19 pandemic, to add value to its community of learners and to allow more people to benefit from a career in technology across a broad range of disciplines.

More information regarding the global learning grant is available via the Learning People's blog.

About Learning People

We are award winning tech career experts with a mission to demystify the technology industry. With over 10 years of industry experience and more than 25,000 students helped to date, we're keen advocates of career ready education. We provide online courses across many aspects of technology such as for coding, cyber security, digital marketing, IT and project management.

We empower our students to make informed choices about their future by giving them the information and support they need to start or advance their career in tech. Learning People's acclaimed StudentCare team are experts in guiding and assisting students throughout their learning journey.

Deeply rooted in the tech world, our courses provide industry recognised certifications, which dramatically boost a student's employability.

With our students' career at the heart of what we do, our certifications are curated and selected to help future-proof careers and to bridge the skills gap within the tech industry.

