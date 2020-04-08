EXCHANGE NOTICE, 8 APRIL 2020 SHARES SOTKAMO SILVER AB: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Sotkamo Silver AB is traded without right to share issue as of 9 April 2020. Trading code: SOSI1 ISIN code: SE0001057910 Orderbook id: 88956 Ratio: 1:3 (1 subscription right given for each share, 3 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: EUR 0.1252 / share (SEK 1.38 / share) Subscription period: 16 April 2020 - 5 May 2020 First day of trading without right to share issue: 9 April 2020 Record date: 14 April 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260