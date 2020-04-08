Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852363 ISIN: FR0000121501 Ticker-Symbol: PEU 
Tradegate
08.04.20
09:42 Uhr
13,415 Euro
-0,105
-0,78 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEUGEOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,375
13,430
09:52
13,390
13,420
09:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEUGEOT
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEUGEOT SA13,415-0,78 %