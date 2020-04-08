REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable, and clean solar power for businesses, has created a new concessionary solar power program, the COVID-19 Resilience Lease, in order to stand by Ghanaian and Kenyan businesses in this difficult time of economic uncertainty.

REDAVIA Solar Farm at Regional Maritime University (Photo: Business Wire)

COVID-19 has disrupted African businesses significantly. In this challenging time, REDAVIA enables sound businesses to reduce their operating costs with a free solar plant leasing service. REDAVIA has introduced the COVID-19 Resilience Lease, which provides solar power plants to business customers for six months, completely for free.

After these six months, customers can choose to roll-over this Lease into a regular REDAVIA solar plant lease or request REDAVIA to re-deploy the plant. This offer is available to selected long-term sustainable Ghanaian and Kenyan companies on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Mankoadze Fisheries Limited in Tema, Ghana, was first to sign on to the REDAVIA COVID-19 Resilience Lease. Godfried Kwame Anafi, Director of Mankoadze Fisheries Limited (MFL), is eager to see the restart of his company's cold store and resumption of service to the corporate and independent fishing customers as soon as possible. REDAVIA will lease MFL the solar plant six months for free, so MFL's system-critical business gets through the crisis successfully.

The Royal Senchi Hotel Resort has also joined this unique REDAVIA program. The hotel has been especially hard hit by the pandemic and saw its occupancy rates drop precipitously. Big losses in revenue made lowering utility costs a top priority for hotel management. Gerard Schraven, General Manager, said, "REDAVIA's solar plant will enable us to keep our energy cost as low as possible when the hotel re-opens after this global health crisis."

Erwin Spolders, CEO founder of REDAVIA, confirmed, "REDAVIA understands the economic implications of this pandemic, and we pledge to be a true friend to our business partners in this time of need."

About The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort

The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort is the first 4-star luxury resort in Ghana. It stands on 35 acres of lush greenery with a magnificent view of the Volta River. It offers a unique blend of fauna, flora, traditional architecture, and modernity of the highest standards.

About Mankoadze Fisheries Limited

Mankoadze Fisheries Ltd. is a Ghanaian-owned business. The company owns and operates, among others, a 3000 tonne cold storage facility off Harbor Road in Tema. It provides cold-storage services to the Tema-based fishing fleet and to corporate fish importers and canneries. As such, Mankoadze is an system-critical link in the fish cold-chain to Ghanaian and West-African consumers.

About REDAVIA

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses in sub-Saharan Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale, and redeploy. Businesses benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment.

