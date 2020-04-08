Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866197 ISIN: US2358511028 Ticker-Symbol: DAP 
Tradegate
08.04.20
10:40 Uhr
127,36 Euro
+0,54
+0,43 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,02
128,00
10:48
127,14
128,68
10:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVACTA
AVACTA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVACTA GROUP PLC0,252+4,13 %
DANAHER CORPORATION127,36+0,43 %