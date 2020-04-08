Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of a shares repurchases dated 31 March 2020 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/03/2020 FR0013230612 25061 20.3 XPAR

