In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of a shares repurchases dated 31 March 2020
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
31/03/2020
FR0013230612
25061
20.3
XPAR
Tikehau Capital
