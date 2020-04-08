Availability of the Preparatory Documents

Regulatory News:

The Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Lagardère SCA (the "Company") (Paris:MMB) will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 5 May 2020

The notice of meeting has been published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Wednesday, 4 March 2020. The convening notice, including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions as amended by the Managing Partners and supplemented by fifteen draft resolutions submitted by shareholders, will be published at the BALO and at the Petites Affiches on Friday, 10 April 2020.

The documents and information relating to this General Meeting required under article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the Company's website, www.lagardere.com, in the section entitled "2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting" (accessible directly from the homepage) where it is gathered in:

the General Meeting Brochure (reports of the Managing Partners including notably a summary of the Company's operations and results and the presentation and text of the draft resolutions submitted by the Managing Partners to the general meeting, report of the Supervisory Board, information on the candidates for membership of the Supervisory Board, reports of the Statutory Auditors and of the independent third-party entity, …);

the Addendum to the General Meeting Document resulting notably from the submission by shareholders of fifteen draft resolutions relating to the removal and replacement of eight Supervisory Board's members (including the agenda of the General Meeting, the text of a draft resolution amended by the Managing Partners, the purpose and the text of the draft resolutions submitted by shareholders, the information on the candidates proposed for membership of the Supervisory Board and the opinions issued by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Partners on these draft resolutions);

the Universal Registration Document Year 2019 (activities of the Company and its subsidiaries, Company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements, comments on the financial statements, internal control and risk management procedures, non-financial statement, Corporate Governance Report of the Supervisory Board, fees paid to the Statutory Auditors...).

These documents can also, under the conditions provided by article R. 225-88 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, be reviewed by the shareholders at the Company's headquarters at 42, rue Washington, Immeuble Monceau, 75008 Paris, France and sent out, free of charges, upon request received no later than Thursday, 30 April 2020 at the following address:

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

CTS Assemblées Générales

Les Grands Moulins de Pantin

9, rue du Débarcadère

93761 Pantin Cedex France

As all the Company's shares are in registered form, the General Meeting Brochure, the Addendum and the combined voting and proxy form, will be sent out to all shareholders registered in the nominative shareholders' accounts kept on behalf of the Company.

In view of the ongoing confinement and governmental measures prohibiting public gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, the General Meeting will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, without the shareholders and other parties habitually eligible to participate being physically present, in accordance with article 4 of French Government Order no. 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020.

Shareholders will nonetheless be able to follow the entire General Meeting, which like each year will be webcast live and recorded for later viewing, in French and English, on the Company's website www.lagardere.com.

A description of the ways in which shareholders can participate fully to the General Meeting, despite the exceptional measures and regulatory constraints designed to protect the health of all is included in the Addendum to the General Meeting Brochure and in the convening notice to be published on Friday, 10 April 2020.

LAGARDERE SCA

French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of €799,913,044.60

Divided into 131,133,286 shares of €6.10 par value each

Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris, France

Telephone: 33 (0)1 40 69 16 00

Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446

Website: http://www.lagardere.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005245/en/

Contacts:

Lagardère SCA