Aktien von Tesla (WKN: A1CX3T), TUI (WKN: TUAG00) oder Wirecard (WKN: 747206) sind nach ihren jüngsten Kursgewinne wieder ein Verkauf. Tradinggewinne lauern in den kommenden Tagen woanders.
Tesla-Papiere gewannen seit letztem Donnerstag mehr als +20% hinzu. Elon Musks Elektro-Autobauer hatte überraschend verkündet, im ersten Quartal des Jahres mehr Autos ausgeliefert zu haben als von Analysten erwartet.
Der Reisekonzern TUI kann derweil auf volle Unterstützung des Staates hoffen. Ein Kredit der KfW-Bank über 1,8 Milliarden Euro soll das Unternehmen über die Corona-Krise hinwegbringen. Die Aktie gewinnt allein heute zweistellig hinzu.
Wirecard profitiert von einem freundlicheren Gesamtmarkt und der Hoffnung, dass Corona nur mäßigen Einfluss auf das Geschäft hat. Von ihrem März-Tief hat sich die Tradingperle bereits wieder um mehr als +30% erholt.
Nach den vorgenannten Kursgewinnen sind alle Aktien aktuell auf kurzfristige Sicht klare Verkaufskandidaten.
Eine bessere Idee bleibt die Aktie von Bellerophon Therapeutics (WKN: A2PZZR)
