Virtual Collaboration Technology Ensures Secure Reporting Processes in 23 European Languages

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today launched "W for ESEF," a focused solution to help European companies simplify compliance with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) requirements for European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting.

W for ESEF which is available in 23 European languages offers a distinct subset of functionality for companies that want a targeted ESEF solution. Companies are able to build reports, tag data, manage processes with full transparency and generate their final submission package all within the W for ESEF solution.

W for ESEF customers are able to upgrade to the full, end-to-end Workiva platform at any time.

W for ESEF Solution Key Benefits

The W for ESEF solution, supported by Workiva's 24/7 customer support team, is transforming how companies report under ESMA regulations. Here are key benefits:

Virtual Collaboration in the Cloud

Cloud-based solution and support teams are continuously available

Customers can access their data and keep working in real time with their teams from anywhere at any time in a single, secure environment

Simplified, Integrated System of Work

Single, up-to-date version eliminates need to synchronize multiple documents

One source of the truth auto-generates trusted data for filings

Document management is integrated with the Inline XBRL process

Audit trail and oversight functionality ensure data quality from start to finish

Controlled access to reporting sections increases transparency and streamlines audit processes

Ability to make changes in the document right before the filing deadline reduces organizational stress

Cloud Security

Trusted by 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies

SOC 1 Type 2/ISAE 3402 Type 2 Report and SOC 2 Report, TRUSTe Privacy Shield Verification for GDPR Compliance and AES-128 and AES-256 data encryption

Customer data stored in secure servers in Europe

Workiva Inline XBRL Experts Support ESMA Mandate

ESMA requires public European companies to tag data with Inline XBRL in the ESEF taxonomy. Inline XBRL enables a standardized, machine-readable format to support digital analysis and improve data transparency.

Workiva is a global leader in Inline XBRL and is certified by XBRL International. Workiva has a widely distributed team of Inline XBRL experts with ESEF taxonomy experience available with 24/7 support.

W for ESEF is available today. For more information, visit www.w-esef.com.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and by government agencies. Workiva customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

