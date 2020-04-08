Online Grocery Market Size Worth $1.1 Trillion by 2027 | CAGR: 24.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online grocery market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of smartphones, their use, and rising number of smartphone users are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Along with these factors, recent pandemic of corona virus is another major contributor of rising number of online grocery shoppers across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

The fresh produce segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 22.0% during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms for buying fruits, vegetables, and other grocery items

Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising younger population in the region that is more inclined toward online grocery buying

The market is fragmented in nature and is characterized by high competition with the presence of global players such as Walmart; Amazon.com, Inc.; JD.com, Inc.; and Rakuten.

The key players in the online grocery market are opting for strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to expand their regional presence in the market.

Read 107 page research report with ToC on "Online Grocery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Fresh Produce, Breakfast & Dairy, Snacks & Beverages, Staples & Cooking Essentials), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-grocery-market

Increasing adoption of online shopping is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Shopping convenience and better discounts are the primary reasons that have led people to shift from traditional shopping to online shopping. Developing countries have witnessed a notable rise in the number of online shoppers in recent years. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the number of online shoppers in India was around 120 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach 220 million by 2025. This growing trend and surge in the number of shoppers have developed a huge potential for the market growth.

Security concerns among customers and lack of physical evidence are the major factors that impede the market growth. However, the adoption of Internet of things (IoT) is expected to open new avenues for the online grocery market over the forecast period. IoT helps e-commerce organizations maintain inventory by using IoT enabled devices within the network. IoT provides real-time data and helps retailers analyze the demand for several products in different regions.

Grand View Research has segmented the global online grocery market based on product type and region:

Online Grocery Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Fresh Produce



Breakfast & Dairy



Snacks & Beverages



Meat & Seafood



Staples & Cooking Essentials



Others

Online Grocery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





India





China



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Communication Services Industry, by Grand View Research:

Unified Communications Market - The global unified communications market size was valued at USD 56.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.8% from 2019 to 2025.

in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.8% from 2019 to 2025. Internet Protocol Television Market - The global internet protocol television (IPTV) market size was valued at USD 38.21 billion in 2016. Attractive bundling strategies offered by telecom companies.

in 2016. Attractive bundling strategies offered by telecom companies. Customer Experience Management Market - The global customer experience management market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg