Elixxer Ltd.: Freia launches ImmunoV Forte, an EFSA compliant nutritional supplement that improves and protects respiratory function against airborne infections

MONTRÉAL, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELXIF) (FRA 2QLA) ("ELIXXER" or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its pharmaceutical partner, Freia launches production of ImmunoV Forte, to improve and protect respiratory function in the human body against airborne infections.



Freia is initiating clinical trials on the active ingredients in ImmunoV Forte that aid and protect the human respiratory tract from external environmental attacks such as respiratory viruses, bacteria, smoke and pollution. In being compliant with Canadian Exchange regualators, both Elixxer and Freia are not making any expressed or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. Post trials the company will update the market as to these results

The product will be available for sale in Europe by mid-April ImmunoV. Forte is a nutritional supplement that is water soluble, and can be taken once daily to protect and enhance against infection.

According to EFSA, by continual use of the combined ingredients within ImmunoV Forte, Freia's research and development team concluded that by using this product, it can contribute to improving the normal functions of the immune system. ImmunoV Forte contributes to the maintenance of normal immune system function even during and after intense physical activities or stresses. ImmunoV Forte also contributes to protect cells from Oxidative stress and the normal metabolism of fatty acids in the human body.

Friea has also confirmed with Elixxer that its current production facilities and laboratories will remain open amid this crisis, Freia's operations are deemed as an essential pharmaceutical business.

Freia and Elixxer are committed to bring Freia's catalogue of medical products to market to protect and enhance the overall health of consumers throughout Europe, the UK and North America.

About Elixxer Ltd.)

ELXR Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR), the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELXIF) and Frankfurt (FRA: 2QLA)

Through its partners ELXR presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

About Freia Farmaceutici Srl (http://www.freiafarmaceutici.it/)

Freia is an independent Italian pharmaceutical company established in 2009, committed to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize pharmaceutical products and active ingredients originated from plants. Freia aims is to be recognized as a research focused company, able to develop and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical solutions to improve the quality of human life. Freia's goal is to combine commitment to results with integrity, operating in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

About The EFSA (http://www.efsa.europa.eu)

EFSA is a European agency funded by the European Union that operates independently of the European legislative and executive institutions (Commission, Council, Parliament) and EU Member States.

Set up in 2002 following a series of food crises in the late 1990s to be a source of scientific advice and communication on risks associated with the food chain. The agency was legally established by the EU under the General Food Law - Regulation 178/2002.

The General Food Law created a European food safety system in which responsibility for risk assessment (science) and for risk management (policy) are kept separate. EFSA is responsible for the former area, and also has a duty to communicate its scientific findings to the public

