Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2020) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's infill induced polarization (IP) lines at the Northeast IP Target now includes a 1,500m metre long drill-ready target area in the SW portion of a 3km corridor of chargeability anomalies, with both known local geology and Induced Polarization response interpreted to be favourable for new Vezza-type gold discoveries. The past producing Vezza mine, located 12 km to the east of Maple Gold's Douay Project, produced approximately 0.4M ounces at ~6 g/t Au (life-of-mine). In addition to Vezza, the much larger Casa Berardi deposit (6.2M ounces past production plus reserves and resources), occurs in the same litho-tectonic context as Vezza. Casa Berardi is located approximately 40km west of the Douay property, with current (proven and probable) reserve grades of 5.3 g/t Au for underground and 2.3 g/t Au in-pit.1 Summary highlights for this new discovery drill target include:

Single short historical drill-hole (1994), completed just off western edge of the new IP anomaly, intersected Vezza-style alteration and mineralisation (silica-sericite-pyrite altered sediments with disseminated pyrite) and anomalous background gold(20-120ppb Au) from 62.4m to end-of-hole at 153m, with interval gold grades increasing downhole.

The Company's infill IP survey defined highest chargeability over >400m distance (for context Vezza deposit extended for about 400m along strike), starting near surface and open to depth (Figs. 1 and 2).

Maple Gold will focus on vectoring toward the higher grade portion of the hydrothermal system in this area, believed to be to the northeast, associated with an increased chargeability response.

The IP anomalies forming the eastern half of the above-mentioned 3km corridor appear to be open to the north; the IP grid will be extended in that direction before initial drilling occurs in this area.

Note: Mineralisation hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted on the Company's Douay Property.

Maple Gold's VP, Exploration, Fred Speidel, commented: "Our 2020 drilling campaign included a series of drill-holes within the known deposit area where we believe we can define more near surface higher-grade material, but we are also very excited about the prospect of making new greenfield discoveries across our greater property and the Northeast IP Target represents an excellent opportunity for us to do so."





Figure 1: Chargeability slice at 150m depth; the response (measured in mV/V) is interpreted to reflect the presence of (electrically chargeable) disseminated pyrite associated with gold mineralisation. Note position of historical hole at SW edge of anomaly, and position of section 1800E shown in Fig 2, which serves to confirm the presence of a gold-bearing system in this area, but which only tested the near-surface and SW edge of it.



Drill-testing this new Northeast IP discovery target is a priority for the Company; the timing for drilling this discovery target will be dictated by both market conditions and by any ongoing work restrictions related to COVID-19. The position of the main proposed drill site as shown in Fig. 1 and 2 (currently one of several being permitted) reflects the Company's interpretation of where the vectors towards higher grade gold mineralisation may be pointing, starting from the historical hole that established the presence of a broad but low-grade gold-bearing hydrothermal system. The Company is using the trend indicated by the chargeability anomaly as a proxy for pyrite content, and the interpreted increase in pyrite content to the NE as a proxy for a vector towards higher grade gold mineralisation.





Figure 2: 2D inversion for IP (chargeability) section 1800E; note near-surface anomalous response and both broadening and strengthening of anomaly at depth; bottom of section is 460m depth. Trace of Fig. 2 plan view is also shown. Note that Vezza deposit gold mineralisation extends to at least 750m depth.



Maple Gold's pipeline of new discovery targets for both gold and VMS style mineralisation continues to grow. In addition to the drill-ready Northeast IP Target, the Company has several greenfield gold targets generated from 2018 top-of-bedrock drilling at the western edge of the Douay property and a series of base metal targets throughout the central portion of the property. The Company will complete additional IP lines over these target areas in the future to firm up new drill targets.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work. Click the following link to review the Company's QA-QC standards and protocols: http://maplegoldmines.com/index.php/en/projects/qa-qc-qp-statement.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is an advanced gold exploration and development company focused on defining a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's ~355 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (55 km of strike) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

