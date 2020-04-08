Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H71G ISIN: CA5651271077 Ticker-Symbol: M3G 
Tradegate
07.04.20
09:08 Uhr
0,052 Euro
+0,009
+19,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,038
0,056
13:09
0,039
0,055
12:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAPLE GOLD MINES
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD0,052+19,77 %