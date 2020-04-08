Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
Tradegate
08.04.20
13:39 Uhr
18,235 Euro
-0,915
-4,78 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,230
18,250
13:41
18,230
18,240
13:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA18,235-4,78 %