Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 07-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 248.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 254.82p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 241.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 247.80p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---