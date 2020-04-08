Environmental Monitoring Market to Surpass $29,234.12 With 7.6% CAGR to 2026

The global environmental monitoring market is anticipated to reach $29,234.12 million by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026, reveals a latest research report published by Big Market Research.

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report provides an extensive analysis of driving factors, key segments, growth opportunities, regional markets, and top companies of the environmental monitoring industry. Additionally, the regional competitive scenario is outlined in the report which is assisted by new entrants, investors, and leading market players to determine developing economies. The detailed insights offered in the report can help in assisting market vendors to develop strategies for the future and to strengthen their position in the global industry.

According to the published Global Environmental Monitoring Market Research Report, growing health concerns of individuals, increase in demand for better source management, and rise in deaths owing to increasing pollution are some of the significant factors driving the growth of global environmental monitoring market. Additionally, the development of eco-friendly industries and ongoing installations of sensors for environmental monitoring are some other factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments and participation of various business entities regarding deployment of pollution monitoring is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of environmental monitoring market. However, high costs associated with the products and slow execution of pollution control reforms, especially in the developing economies are predicted to be major threats for the market growth.

Furthermore, research report provides detailed segmentation of the global environmental monitoring market based on component, sampling method, product type, application, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into chemical detection, particulate detection, biological detection, moisture detection, temperature sensing, and noise measurement. Depending on product type, the industry is classified into environmental monitors, environmental monitoring sensors, wearable environmental monitors, and environmental monitoring software. Based on sampling method, the report bifurcates the market into active monitoring, continuous monitoring, intermittent monitoring, and passive monitoring. Based on application, the report categorizes the industry into noise pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, and air pollution monitoring. On the basis of region, the report divides the market across Europe, LAMEA, North America, and Asia Pacific.

The key players listed in this report include:

Honeywell International, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Emerson Electric Co.

Thermofisher Scientific

General Electric

Siemens AG

3M

TE Connectivity

Danaher Corporation.AbbVie Inc.

Merck KGaA

In addition, the report offers an executive summary of R&D activities and recent product launches of each player in the market. These detailed information help the market vendors to understand the competitive scenario and take noteworthy steps to obtain major market share.

The report clearly specifies that the environmental monitoring industry has accomplished substantial growth since 2019. The market estimations showcased in the report have been a result of assumptions and proven research methodologies. Thus, the research report is a valuable source that offers information and analysis on every facet of the market.

