The Global Solar Council has launched a survey to assess the impact of the Covid-19 emergency and understand potential outcomes for the global solar energy sector.The Global Solar Council (GSC) - a CEO-level industry coalition that was established at COP21 by 17 companies representing the entire solar PV value chain - has launched an online global survey to gather critical information from the solar industry and its stakeholders on the potential impacts of the crisis on the global solar market. It has asked solar companies throughout the world to share their thoughts and experience on the future ...

