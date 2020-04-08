Hamburg (ots) - Die Schön Klinik Gruppe verfügt nach Einschätzung von Euler Hermes Rating über ein moderates Geschäftsrisiko. Positiv bewertet wurde dabei die gute Marktposition durch die Spezialisierung auf attraktive medizinische Wachstumsfelder, das hohe Privatpatientenpotenzial sowie die prinzipiell geringe Sektorvolatilität. Durch systematische Erweiterungen des Leistungsportfolios, die demografische Entwicklung sowie nationale und internationale Akquisitionen besteht aus Sicht der Agentur nachhaltiges Wachstumspotenzial. Negativ bewerten die Analysten die prinzipiell hohe Abhängigkeit von regulatorischen Einflüssen, verbunden mit einer systemimmanenten Entkopplung der Kosten- von der Erlösentwicklung. Zukünftig erwarten die Analysten, korrelierend mit einem zunehmenden Digitalisierungsgrad im Gesundheitssektor, neue Geschäfts-, Versorgungs- und Wertschöpfungsmodelle und einen steigenden Veränderungsdruck. Die Schön Kliniken reagieren aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating proaktiv auf die strukturellen Veränderungen.Nach Einschätzung der Ratingagentur ist das Finanzrisiko der Schön Klinik Gruppe derzeit noch moderat bis leicht erhöht. Zuletzt hat sich die Ertragskraft rückläufig entwickelt, wodurch sich die Kapitalstruktur auf ein befriedigendes Niveau abgeschwächt hat. Neben der ungeplant stark rückläufigen Entwicklung bei ausländischen Patienten, führten Einmaleffekte und Vorlaufkosten für die Auslandsexpansion sowie negative regulatorische Effekte (FDA) zu einer abgeschwächten Performance. Zur Stärkung der Ertragskraft wurde umfangreich reorganisiert und die Strukturkosten angepasst. Mittelfristig erwartet Euler Hermes Rating durch die eingeleiteten Maßnahmen, dass sich die Ertragskraft, die Zinsdeckungen sowie die Entschuldungsdauern wieder auf einem befriedigenden Niveau stabilisieren. Die Gruppe verfügt prinzipiell über eine solide Cashflowbasis, was die Analysten positiv bewerten. Kurzfristig ist die wirtschaftliche Entwicklung der Gruppe stark vom derzeit nicht prognostizierbaren Verlauf der COVID-19-Pandemie und der Auslastung der vorgehaltenen intensivmedizinischen Kapazitäten sowie Fallschweren abhängig. Dadurch können sich ungeplante signifikante Ertragsrisiken materialisieren. Des Weiteren ist die Gruppe als spezialisierter Anbieter stark von elektiven Eingriffen abhängig, welche derzeit konsequenterweise de-priorisiert werden. Das COVID-19-Krankenhausentlastungsgesetz in aktueller Form decken diese Ausfälle aus Sicht der Analysten nur begrenzt.Die Schön Klinik Gruppe zählt zu den größten privaten Klinikbetreibern in Deutschland. Die Gruppe hat im Jahr 2019 mit ihren Kliniken eine Gesamtleistung von ca. EUR 882 Mio. erwirtschaftet. 2019 wurden rund 111.000 Fälle stationär behandelt. Die Kliniken weisen einen Bestand von ca. 5.200 Betten auf. Schwerpunkte des medizinischen Leistungsangebots sind die Orthopädie, die Psychosomatik sowie die Neurologie und im Weiteren die Chirurgie sowie die Innere Medizin.Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt. 