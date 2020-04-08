Anzeige
WKN: A2PGJ2 ISIN: US98980L1017 
Tradegate
08.04.20
15:08 Uhr
107,00 Euro
+2,50
+2,39 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.04.2020
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Provides Update on 90-Day Plan to Bolster Key Privacy and Security Initiatives

Creates CISO Council and Advisory Board

Names Alex Stamos As Advisor

CEO Eric Yuan to Host First Weekly Webinar Wednesday, April 8

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2020(NASDAQ: ZM) today published a blog post by founder and CEO Eric Yuan with an update on its 90-day plan to better identify, address, and fix issues proactively and improve the safety, privacy, and security of Zoom's platform. This update includes the creation of a CISO Council and Advisory Board and the hiring of Alex Stamos, former Chief Security Officer of Facebook, as an outside advisor.

The Company will also be hosting its first weekly webinarled by Eric Yuan on April 8, 2020 at 10am PT to provide privacy and security updates to its community and address community questions live.

The full text of the blog post is as follows:

Working on Security and Safety with Zoom

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.and follow@zoom_us.

Zoom Press Contact

Farshad Hashmatulla

Communications for Zoom

press@zoom.us

