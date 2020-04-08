Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.: Pacific Ventures Group Provides COVID-19 Related Business Update

Shifts Focus to Servicing Key Accounts and Expanding Retail and Direct-to-Consumer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, today provided an operational and strategic update in light of current global upheaval related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The evolving COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everyone and has led to challenging times from both a public health and economic perspective. In this time of uncertainty, global upheaval, and severe market volatility, Pacific Ventures Group is fortunate to have a dynamic team and platform with the ability to shift its business to areas of increased demand."

Masjedi continued, "Our retail business has seen an increase in traffic, which has corresponded to an increase of 40% in sales. Additionally, we have successfully shifted our business to service key accounts. These customers include hospitals, nursing homes, senior assisted living and rehab facilities and have witnessed an increase in business. We are also seeking to expand our direct-to-consumer business and increase our opportunities online."

Masjedi concluded, "Our team is fully operational and we are taking every precaution to keep our employees, vendors and customers safe and healthy. We have increased our sanitary procedures and remain vigilant with our effort to maintain an extremely clean and healthy working environment."

