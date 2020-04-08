Duni's 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report is now available online

BOX, Sweden, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group announces that the company's complete Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2019 in English and Swedish is now available at www.duni.com under the heading Investor

https://duni.inpublix.com/2019/en/

Duni's Annual General Meeting will be held May 12, 2020. The Annual General Meeting will be considerably shortened, and postal voting is recommended. For more information, visit the website.

For additional information please contact:

Mats Lindroth, CFO,

Tel.: +46-40-10-62-00

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. This information is information that Duni AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14.30 CET on 8 April 2020.

Duni.com

