Matillion Recognized as a UK Leading Tech Company by Future Fifty; Matillion ETL Named Overall Data Tech Solution of The Year by Data Breakthrough Awards

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), has received recognition from prestigious UK business technology organization Tech Nation, which has accepted Matillion into the Future Fifty ; and from Data Breakthrough, which named Matillion ETL 'Overall Data Tech Solution of The Year' in the inaugural Data Breakthrough Awards .

"Matillion is honored to receive acknowledgment for our sustained leadership and business success by the Future Fifty and Data Breakthrough Award programs," said Matthew Scullion, CEO, Matillion. "The Tech Nation and Tech Breakthrough organizations celebrate trailblazers known for technology innovation. We look forward to learning and contributing as a member of the Future Fifty, and are grateful for the recognition of Matillion ETL as pushing new technological boundaries as a Data Breakthrough winner. These badges of honor serve as a testament to our team's drive, and to the business impact we're making for companies around the globe."

Tech Nation's Future Fifty program is a powerful, known network of the UK's leading late-stage technology companies, which spotlights pillars in the greater UK tech ecosystem. Acceptance into this elite program will enable Matillion to collaborate with other powerhouses in the Future Fifty network by participating in intimate roundtables and sharing collective business knowledge and experience. Other members include Starleaf, Monzo, Perkbox, Simba and Culture Trip.

Data Breakthrough is part of Tech Breakthrough, an organization that specializes in conducting market research in today's most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, cybersecurity, mobile/wireless, digital health, fintech, and data. Matillion ETL beat out more than 1,500 other nominees for the Data Breakthrough Awards, which recognize the best companies, products and services in the era of digital data.

"It is clear that we have entered a new phase of the data economy as enterprises are experiencing exponential increases for needs around speed, flexibility, scalability and security of their data," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "In this ever-changing technology landscape Matillion 'breaks through' the crowded data technology field with their Matillion ETL platform, empowering companies of all sizes worldwide to uplevel their data management and transformation workloads. We are proud to name Matillion the winner of our 'Overall Data Tech Solution of the Year' designation and we congratulate the entire Matillion team on their well-deserved award win."

These latest accolades highlighting Matillion's growth and innovation follow other recent award wins, including a Top-Rated Award by TrustRadius , the #1 customer reviews site, for Matillion ETL, based on unbiased customer feedback; and designation as a Best Place to Work by Built In Colorado and Built in Seattle.

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

