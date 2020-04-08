Ibedrola's 500 MW Núñez de Balboa solar park has started commercial operations, following the completion of construction in December.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has commissioned the largest PV plant in Europe - the 500 MW Núñez de Balboa project - following the completion of construction in December 2019. The €300 million project, which went into operation on Monday, is located between the municipalities of Usagre, Hinojosa del Valle, and Bienvenida, in southern Spain's Extremadura region. Iberdrola developed it in partnership with local power provider Ecoenergías del ...

