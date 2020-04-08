Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver minerals processing technology to First Majestic in Mexico

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE APRIL 8, 2020 AT 4:00 PM

Outotec to deliver minerals processing technology to First Majestic in Mexico

Outotec has been awarded a contract by First Majestic Silver Corp. for the delivery of minerals processing technology for First Majestic's mill optimization projects in Mexico. The approximately EUR 15 million order has been booked in Outotec's 2020 first quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope covers the design and delivery of an autogenous (AG) mill, counter current decantation (CCD) thickener and a tailings filter for the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and thickeners and a tailings filter for the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine. The deliveries are expected to take place in 2020 and 2021.

This project follows previously delivered Outotec HIGmill high-intensity grinding mills to First Majestic. One of these mills is at the Santa Elena operation, where the fine grinding mill has significantly improved the recovery of silver and gold.

"We are pleased to continue working with First Majestic in these projects. The energy efficient AG mill and environmentally sound thickeners and tailings filters will enable First Majestic to improve plant operations in a sustainable way," says Paul Sohlberg, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business.





