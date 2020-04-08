RedHawk Holdings Corp.: Sheriff Bud Torres III To Lead RedHawk's First Responder Marketing Unit

Torres is a 40-year Law Enforcement Veteran

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company primarily engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, announced today that it has named Sheriff Beauregard "Bud" Torres III ("Sheriff Torres"), a 40-year veteran of law enforcement, to lead the Company's First Responder marketing efforts.

Sheriff Torres is expected to join the Company's marketing team on July 1, 2020, upon the conclusion of his term as the Sheriff of Louisiana's Pointe Coupee Parish. Sheriff Torres has been the elected Sheriff of Pointe Coupee Parish since 2008 and has been responsible for supervising 100 law enforcement employees and managing a $12 million annual budget. During his tenure, he accrued a $19 million budget surplus while increasing the number of deputies and improving salaries and benefits. Prior to being elected the Sheriff of Pointe Coupee Parish, Sheriff Torres worked for 25 years with the Louisiana State Police including a ten-year assignment with the FBI Task Force for organized crime and narcotics enforcement. When Sheriff Torres retired from the Louisiana State Police, he was the Group Supervisor for the Baton Rouge, Louisiana Narcotics Field Office. He is currently a member of the National Sheriff's Association, the Louisiana Sheriff's Association, the Louisiana State Trooper Association and a member of the board of directors for the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, the Louisiana Police Officer Standards and Training and the Greater Baton Rouge Capital District Law Enforcement Training Council.

Commenting on the appointment of Sheriff Torres, G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk's Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are truly excited to have Sheriff Torres join our marketing team. His vast experience and extensive list of associates throughout the law enforcement community will afford us a tremendous opportunity to introduce our medical devices to the many law enforcement agencies across the country."

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom-based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner. For more information, please visit: http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com

