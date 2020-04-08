Alliant Announces New Brand Propensity Audiences

BREWSTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / Alliant, the leading data-driven audience company, today announced the expansion of their portfolio of brand-specific audience solutions, adding 53 new Brand Propensity audiences in categories such as Home & Household Goods (GE, Kohler, Serta) Health & Beauty (Neutrogena, Bare Minerals), Athleisure and Outdoors Apparel (Patagonia, Adidas, Asics) and Movies & Entertainment (Disney Live Action, DC Comics, Pixar). These categories have become more relevant in today's new climate as consumers increasingly stay at home and seek new forms of activities and entertainment.

Brand marketers, agencies, platforms and data brokers can now activate these new hyper-targeted solutions across major platforms in programmatic display, Addressable TV, direct mail, social and email channels such as The Trade Desk, Liveramp, NextMark, Facebook, Hulu, and Instagram.

"As advertisers seek more custom audience solutions that allow them to remain relevant with consumers at home, they now have more than 550 high performing Brand Propensity audiences at their disposal," said Donna Hamilton, SVP Data Acquisition & Activation at Alliant. "Modeled off actual e-commerce purchase signals, brand marketers can rely on these expanded segments to deliver new, high value customers at scale."

Brand Propensity's successes stem from Alliant's rich data sources of continually updated multichannel purchase transactions, combined with their data science team's rigorous data cleansing methodologies. Since they were first introduced three years ago, Brand Propensity audiences have consistently helped brand marketers drive their KPIs-by leveraging their own propensity or targeting competitive brand propensities. In one case study, a leading satellite TV provider leveraged Alliant's Brand Propensity audiences with other proprietary audience solutions to power Facebook acquisition. On average, Alliant's Brand Propensity audiences have reduced CPAs by 25% among brand advertiser clients.

To learn more, view our full list of Brand Propensity audiences here or contact us at info@alliantdata.com.

About Alliant

Alliant delivers people-based audiences that optimize marketing profitability in any channel. Our audience, enrichment and predictive modeling solutions are all built upon billions of consumer data points, advanced data science and high-performance technology. Great people, great data and great technology make Alliant the partner you need to consistently deliver exceptional results.

