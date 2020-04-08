Menhaden Plc - Notice of Results and AGM

MENHADEN PLC

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

The Board announces that the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019, including the notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), is expected to be released by the end of April 2020, such release to mark the end of the Company's closed period.

Subject to any legislation issued by the UK Government concerning the timing of annual general meetings, the Company's AGM is expected to be held in mid June 2020.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734