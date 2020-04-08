Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.04.2020 | 15:16
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Plc - Notice of Results and AGM

Menhaden Plc - Notice of Results and AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 8

MENHADEN PLC

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

The Board announces that the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019, including the notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), is expected to be released by the end of April 2020, such release to mark the end of the Company's closed period.

Subject to any legislation issued by the UK Government concerning the timing of annual general meetings, the Company's AGM is expected to be held in mid June 2020.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
020 3709 8734

© 2020 PR Newswire