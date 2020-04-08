Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the launch of a comprehensive analytics solutions package to help businesses curb the impact of COVID-19.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The analytics capabilities and necessary skills that can help you tackle the current scenario How Quantzig can help you tackle the challenges and return to normalcy

The 'COVID-19' outbreak has severely impacted business operations across the globe. The pandemic has also impacted industries, families, and communities across the globe. At challenging times like these, the ability of businesses and communities to march forward and identify newer strategies will help drive change. From small scale establishments to the Fortune 100 all are now facing the brunt of the current situation. As a premier data analytics solutions provider, we are doing the best we can to help both the front-liners and the other industrial segments. Considering the impact of COVID-19 and the alarming rate at which it continues to spread, tackling the situation and returning to normalcy is not an easy task. At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by businesses across industries and we are doing everything we can by expanding our portfolios and capabilities to support clients, the industries, and the markets we serve.

According to Quantzig's data analytics experts, "We have put together a specialized library of best practices and analytics methodologies that can help businesses carry out operations smoothly by identifying areas where analytics will provide the greatest impact."

COVID-19 Business Support Package: What's on Offer?

#1: Free limited period platform access

#2: Personalized and free solution consultation with our analytics experts

#3: Free access to a comprehensive library of best practices

Owing to the ongoing disruptions, data will continue to play a crucial role in enterprise decision-making. Its role in helping organizations rethink their inventory management strategies and optimize supply chain processes will evolve further with the growth in data volumes. In a data-driven world, where data analytics plays a crucial role in driving revenues, businesses must respond quickly using data and analytics, AI, and machine learning techniques to make better, smarter decisions.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

