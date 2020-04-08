Collaboration on Novel iCIEF-MS Platform speeds up critical decisions and streamlines approaches in biopharma environment

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and Intabio, a developer of innovative instrumentation systems for biotherapeutic precision analysis and quality assessment, announced a collaboration to couple Intabio's Blaze system with SCIEX high resolution accurate mass (HRAM) systems. This collaboration is geared to accelerate and transform biotherapeutic development and biomanufacturing.

The integration between Blaze and SCIEX HRAM systems provides imaged capillary isoelectric focusing with mass spectrometry (iCIEF-MS) in order to simultaneously characterize and identify intact protein charge variants. The successful integration of iCIEF-MS workflows will streamline current laborious and time-consuming approaches in the biopharma environment to identify, monitor and characterize critical quality attributes in intact protein samples for the development and manufacture of next-gen therapeutics.

"By coupling iCIEF separations directly to leading high resolution MS systems, the Blaze system eliminates a serious laboratory bottleneck for drug developers," said Lena Wu, Ph.D., Intabio CEO and co-founder. "Blaze integration with SCIEX flagship MS platforms will enable biopharma to accelerate critical decisions and ultimately reduce development timelines."

The commercial release of the Blaze system is scheduled for Q4 of 2020 and the integrated iCIEF-MS workflow will be available on SCIEX TripleTOF 6600+ Systems.

"This work demonstrates our continued commitment to collaborate with key innovators to develop practical solutions for our biopharmaceutical customers," said Mani Krishnan, Vice President of Global Biopharma and Capillary Electrophoresis at SCIEX. "Providing analytical workflows around iCIEF-MS will assist in solving some of the key challenges faced by the industry."

