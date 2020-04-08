Centerview Partners, a leading independent investment banking advisory firm, announced today that it has opened an office in Paris. Matthieu Pigasse has joined the firm as a Partner to lead the French practice and the expansion of Centerview's European presence. In addition, Nicolas Constant has joined Centerview as a Partner and Pierre Pasqual has joined as a Managing Director along with 12 additional bankers who are expected to join the firm's first office in Continental Europe.

During these unprecedented times, French and international businesses are grappling with both the public health and economic consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, and Centerview is working tirelessly to support its clients worldwide. Expanding Centerview's practice in Europe with the opening of the Paris office will increase the firm's ability to assist existing and new clients going through complex situations.

Blair Effron, co-founder of Centerview, said: "Our new office underscores Centerview's commitment to the French market, a key global financial center. Despite current challenges, we are confident that businesses in France and across Europe are resilient and will be essential contributors to the global economic recovery. Matthieu is one of the most renowned and well-respected bankers in Europe, and we are pleased to welcome him, Nicolas, Pierre and a carefully selected team of bankers to the firm."

Robert Pruzan, co-founder of Centerview, commented: "Expanding to Paris is a significant and logical next step in our European expansion. As a trusted advisor and proven leader, Matthieu is the right person to lead our office. Matthieu's experience building long-term client relationships and mentoring younger bankers aligns perfectly with Centerview's philosophy and culture, while Nicolas and Pierre's capabilities will help him position the office for long-term success. We look forward to working with our new Paris team to support French and European businesses during these testing times and well into the future."

Matthieu Pigasse said: "I am proud to announce the opening of Centerview's new office in Paris. Despite the challenging environment, this opening will support French and European companies in dealing with the crisis and preparing for recovery in the best possible conditions. This opening is also an act of confidence in the future. I look forward to working with Nicolas and Pierre and the entire Centerview team to help the firm grow its presence in France and across Europe. I embrace Centerview's values, entrepreneurial culture and proven ability to advise corporations with a long-term perspective. This vision and the impressive backgrounds of my fellow Centerview partners will enable us to support companies in France and Europe in addressing the current crisis and preparing for the future recovery."

Matthieu Pigasse most recently served as Deputy CEO of Financial Advisory and Chairman and CEO of Lazard France. Previously, he was Global Head of M&A and Head of Sovereign Advisory. Earlier in his career, he served in the French Treasury and was a counselor to the French Ministry of the Economy, Finances and Industry, as well as chief of staff to French Finance Minister Laurent Fabius. Pigasse is also a successful entrepreneur with interests in the media and is a member of various boards of directors. Over the course of his career, Pigasse has advised many companies in the CAC 40, the benchmark French stock market index. Pigasse graduated from Sciences Po and the École Nationale d'Administration.

Nicolas Constant most recently served as Managing Partner at Lazard, a position he held since 2012. Constant led Lazard's private equity advisory and was involved in major European LBOs. He started his career in M&A at Schroders Bank in Paris in 1999. Following Schroders' acquisition by Citigroup in 2000, he joined the bank's consumer team in New York before joining Lazard in 2005. Constant's areas of focus are consumer goods, retail, luxury goods and corporate services. Constant is a graduate of the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris.

Pierre Pasqual is a former Executive Director at Lazard. He joined Lazard in 2007 and specialized in advising listed companies across various sectors, including consumer goods, energy, automotive and hotels. Most recently, Pasqual extended his area of expertise to the media sector. Pasqual is a graduate of École Polytechnique and HEC.

About Centerview Partners

Centerview Partners, based in New York and with offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palo Alto and an expanding presence in Chicago, operates an international investment banking advisory practice across all sectors, specializing in independent advice and other client services capitalizing on the experience of its principals. The firm's more than 50 partners and over 400 employees around the world provide senior-level counsel to both domestic and international clients and its business includes general and M&A advisory as well as restructuring.

Since its founding in 2006, the firm has advised clients on over $3 trillion in transactions. Members of the firm have experience in a range of industries including consumer products, financial services, food and beverage, entertainment and media, general industrial chemicals, energy, healthcare, technology, telecommunications, restructuring, retail, and utilities sectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005120/en/

Contacts:

US:

Sard Verbinnen Co

Jared Levy/David Millar

(212) 687-8080

Centerview-SVC@sardverb.com

Europe:

Havas Worldwide

Nathalie Falco

+33630649015

nathalie.falco@havas.com