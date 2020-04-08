Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Žemaitijos pienas AB shares (ZMP1L, ISIN code LT0000121865) on 09-04-2020 from 15:00 EET. The trading will be suspended on the request of the Issuer due to general meeting of shareholders to be held on 09-04-2020 starting at 15:00 EET. Notice on trading resumption will follow after the announcement of the Issuer on the decisions made at the general meeting of shareholders. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
