MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of AGM

John Menzies plc

8 April 2020

Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company confirms that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ;

Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), dated 27 March 2020; and

"), dated ; and associated Form of Proxy.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of each of these documents will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Copies of these documents (excluding the Form of Proxy) are also available on the Company's website at:

www.johnmenziesplc.com

Important information regarding the AGM

The Company's AGM will be held at 11:00am on Friday1 May 2020 at the registered office of the Company, 2 Lochside Avenue, Edinburgh Park, Edinburgh, EH12 9DJ.

On 26 March 2020, the Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions) (Scotland) Regulations 2020 passed into law with immediate effect. These measures prohibit public gatherings of more than two people, except where the gathering is "essential for work purposes". Current advice is that attendance at a general meeting by a shareholder, (other than one specifically required to form the quorum for that meeting), does not meet that criteria.

It is important that shareholders do still cast their votes in respect of the business of the AGM. Shareholders who wish to submit their votes on the resolutions should therefore do so online or by proxy without attending in person. Further details of how to submit your votes by proxy can be found in the notes accompanying the Notice of Meeting set out on page 216 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting published on the Company's website (www.johnmenziesplc.com).

As the current situation continues to evolve, and if necessary, the Company will update its website and shareholders are strongly encouraged to check for any additional updates on or before 30 April 2020. Furthermore, with the aim to ensure the wellbeing of colleagues and shareholders, the Board anticipates adopting the following measures:

the minimum number of Directors and shareholders required to ensure the meeting is quorate will attend the AGM in person and will follow all Governmental advice on social distancing strictly; and

there will be no question and answer session at the meeting, but any shareholder who has a question they would have intended to ask at the meeting is invited to do so by email to the following address: Investor.Relations@johnmenziesplc.com.

