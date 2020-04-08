Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 8 April 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing facility of 15 January 2019, an additional 70,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence at a price of 179.20 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the number of ordinary shares available under the Company's existing block listing facility is 5,434,440 shares.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 289,579,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 289,579,480.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure of 289,579,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320

8 April 2020