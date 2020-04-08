Barclays announces the appointment of Khaled Habayeb as a Managing Director in Healthcare Equity Capital Markets (ECM). Mr. Habayeb will be based in New York, and will report to Taylor Wright and Kristin DeClark, Co-Heads of ECM Americas at Barclays. He will partner with Joe Lombardo in leading the further development and execution of the firm's Healthcare ECM business strategy.

Mr. Habayeb joins Barclays with over seventeen years of experience in banking, most recently as a Managing Director in the Global Healthcare Group at Deutsche Bank, where he led biotechnology sector coverage across therapeutic areas and genomics subsectors. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank in late 2018, Mr. Habayeb was a Managing Director and Head of Healthcare ECM at UBS. In this role he led the origination and execution of public and private equity transactions for healthcare clients, including in the biotechnology, tools diagnostics, medical technology, healthcare services and information technology subsectors. Before joining UBS in February 2015, Mr. Habayeb was Head of Investor Relations at Foundation Medicine, Inc. Mr. Habayeb started his career at J.P. Morgan, where he worked for over ten years in senior roles within the Healthcare Equity Capital Markets team.

"Khaled is an outstanding addition to our ECM team and brings with him a wealth of Healthcare specific knowledge," said Taylor Wright, Co-Head of ECM Americas. "His long-established industry relationships and his extensive transactional experience will generate great value for our clients."

"As the Healthcare sector continues to evolve at a rapid pace, our clients more than ever depend on Barclays for sound strategic advice and seamless execution," added Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare Real Estate Groups. "Khaled will help ensure that we further build on our business strengths and momentum, as we continue to drive ECM mind and market share with our clients."

Barclays was ranked number 4 overall in US Healthcare Banking for 2019 with 6.4% market share, according to Dealogic. Within this, Barclays was ranked number 1 for US Healthcare High Yield Bonds, with 19.6% market share, and number 3 for US Healthcare Corporate Investment Grade Bonds, with 10.6% market share. Also for 2019, Barclays was ranked number 6 overall for US ECM. Year to date 2020, Barclays is ranked number 5 in US Healthcare IPOs, and has been an active bookrunner on transactions for PPD, Inc. and Beam Therapeutics.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

