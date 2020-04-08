Following the 2017 commercial launch of partner Novartis's Kymriah (a CD19-targeting CAR-T that is approved for pALL and DLBCL), Oxford Biomedica (OXB) is the only FDA-approved lentiviral vector manufacturer worldwide. Validation of its capabilities continues with the recent licence and clinical supply agreement (LSA) with Juno Therapeutics (part of BMS group), a pioneer in cell and gene therapy research. The LSA grants Juno a non-exclusive licence to OXB's LentiVector platform for its application in a number of novel CAR-T and TCR-T programmes. This is a significant deal, albeit early stage, in terms of multiple programmes and further diversifies OXB's revenue streams. As these assets move towards approval, commercial manufacturing supply provides further upside. Our valuation of OXB increases to £718m.

