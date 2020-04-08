The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of PAH's in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare, chronic, and progressive form of Pulmonary Hypertension which is characterized by the elevated pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP) and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) in blood vessels carrying the blood from the right side of the heart through lungs. It occurs due to the tightening and stiffening of the small pulmonary arteries leading to the right ventricular dysfunction and vessel obstruction.

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market report gives the thorough understanding of the PAH by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension in the US, Europe and Japan.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent population of PAH, subtype-specific population of PAH and gender-specific PAH diagnosed pool) scenario of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.

According to the publisher, the total number of prevalent cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 7MM was found to be 70,774, in the year 2017.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

3. SWOT Analysis for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 2017

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 2030

5. Disease Background and Overview: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Signs and Symptoms

5.3. Classification of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.3.1. WHO classification

5.3.2. Functional Classification of PAH

5.4. Etiology

5.5. Risk factors

5.6. Pathophysiology

5.7. Diagnosis

5.7.1. Diagnostic Guidelines: European Guidelines of PAH

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Population and Forecast Parameters

6.3. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension [PAH]

7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

7.1. The United States

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Spain

7.6. The United Kingdom

7.7. Japan

8. Treatment Algorithm

8.1. Current Treatment Practices

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

8.2.1. CHEST Guidelines [The United States]

8.2.2. European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines

9. Unmet Needs

10. Case Studies

10.1. A Rare Case of Drug Induced PAH

10.2. A Case Report of Unconventional Delivery of Inhaled NO

11. Organizations related with PAH

12. Marketed Drugs

12.1. Approval and Market Presence

13. Marketed Drugs by Companies

13.1. United Therapeutics Corporation

13.2. Johnson Johnson

13.3. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals/Gilead Sciences Inc.

13.4. Bayer AG

13.5. Pfizer

14. Safety and Efficacy of Marketed Drugs

15. Emerging Therapies

15.1. Emerging Drugs Analysis

15.2. Aurora-GT: United Therapeutics

15.3. Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

15.4. Liquidia Technologies

15.5. Bardoxolone Methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals

15.6. Rodatristat Ethyl: Altavant Sciences

15.7. Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

15.8. PB1064: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

15.9. CXA-10: Complexa

16. Other Promising Candidates

16.1. Inhaled Nitric Oxide: Bellerophon Pulse Technologies

16.2. RT234: Respira Therapeutics

17. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): 7 Major Market Analysis

17.1. Key Findings

17.2. Total Market Size of PAH in 7MM

17.3. Market Outlook: 7MM

