Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2020) - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC Pink: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Cross as Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Terence Ortslan as an Independent Director to the Board.

Cole Evans, Crystal Lake Mining's CEO commented, "I am happy to welcome both David and Terence as valued members to the Crystal Lake Mining team. Both of these gentlemen are highly qualified professionals in each of their respective disciplines. Their addition, along with the recently appointed Director David Watkins and Corporate Secretary Natasha Chapman, bolster the Company's corporate backbone as we prepare to advance our flagship 551 km2 Newmont Lake Project in the heart of BC's Golden Triangle."

David Cross Appointed Chief Financial Officer

David "Dave" Cross is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified General Accountant and Partner at Cross Davis & Company. Mr. Cross has spent 23 years as an accounting professional with a passion and focus for the mining and energy industries. Prior to co-founding Cross Davis & Company in 2010, Dave spent 5 years at Davidson & Company LLP Chartered Accountants as a Manager, as well as roles on the Technical Accounting Committee, and IFRS Interpretations Committee.

Terence Ortslan Appointed to the Board of Directors

Terence S. Ortslan is a mining consultant and an independent director in the industry. He has been associated with numerous companies and served on their board of directors and various committees. He is a graduate mining engineer from McGill University. He pursued his MBA studies and his adjunct professorship at the same institution. After working at various mining operations, he has joined the financial sector and advised various financial institutions for over forty years for their investment strategies, criteria and opportunities within the mining sector. Terence will serve as an Independent Director of Crystal Lake.

He is a member of the Society of Mining Engineers, Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada, Mineral Resource Analysts Group, National Association of Business Economics and Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum. He recently was awarded the CIM Robert Elver Mineral Economics Award for his significant contribution to the field of mineral economics in Canada.

Resignation

Furthermore, the Company is announcing the resignation of Mr. Brian Moore from Crystal Lake Mining's Board of Directors and as CFO effective April 1st, 2020. The Company would like to thank Mr. Moore for his tenure and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development of it's 551 km2 Newmont Lake Property in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, which is one of the largest land packages in the broader Eskay Creek region of Northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP.

"Cole Evans"

Chief Executive Officer



Email: info@crystallakemining.com

www.crystallakemining.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: info@crystallakemining.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54269