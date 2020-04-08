DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Airbus provides update on March commercial aircraft orders & deliveries and adapts production rates in COVID-19 environment 08-Apr-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 8 April 2020* *Airbus provides update on March commercial aircraft orders & deliveries and adapts production rates in COVID-19 environment* *- *Business impacted by COVID-19 pandemic - 21 net orders and 36 deliveries in March 2020 - 290 net orders and 122 deliveries in Q1 2020 - Production rates revised downwards adapting to new market environment After a solid commercial and industrial performance at the beginning of the year, Airbus (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is now revising its production rates downwards to adapt to the new Coronavirus market environment. In Q1 2020, Airbus booked 290 net commercial aircraft orders and delivered 122 aircraft. A further 60 aircraft were produced during the quarter, highlighting the solid industrial performance, however they remain undelivered due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. 36 aircraft were delivered in March across the different aircraft families, down from 55 in February 2020. This reflects customer requests to defer deliveries, as well as other factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new average production rates going forward have been set as follows: - A320 to rate 40 per month - A330 to rate 2 per month - A350 to rate 6 per month This represents a reduction of the pre-coronavirus average rates of roughly one third. With these new rates, Airbus preserves its ability to meet customer demand while protecting its ability to further adapt as the global market evolves. Airbus is working in coordination with its social partners to define the most appropriate social measures to adapt to this new and evolving situation. Airbus is also addressing a short-term cash containment plan as well as its longer-term cost structure. "The impact of this pandemic is unprecedented. At Airbus, protecting our people and supporting the fight against the virus are our chief priorities at this time. We are in constant dialogue with our customers and supply chain partners as we are all going through these difficult times together", said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury. "Our airline customers are heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We are actively adapting our production to their new situation and working on operational and financial mitigation measures to face reality." In its effort to support the fight against the COVID-19, Airbus has carried out extensive work in coordination with social partners to ensure the health and safety of its employees. This has been achieved by implementing new stringent work standards and processes. Airbus is contributing to the development, sourcing and ferrying of medical equipment, including facemasks and ventilators, in support of medical health services. (You can find the full set of orders and deliveries for the month of March 2020 here: https://www.airbus.com/aircraft/market/orders-deliveries.html [1]) * * * *About Airbus * Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of EUR 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Contacts for the media* Guillaume Steuer guillaume.steuer@airbus.com +33 6 73 82 11 68 Stefan Schaffrath stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 6 16 09 55 92 Justin Dubon justin.dubon@airbus.com +33 6 749 749 51 Matthieu Duvelleroy matthieu.duvelleroy@airbus.com +33 6 29 43 15 64 Clay McConnell (US) clay.mcconnell@airbus.com +1 571 278 0612 Sean Lee (Asia) sean.lee@airbus.com +65 9654 5761 08-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1019059 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1019059 08-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c5774167d78f4c8b14bf90049274160c&application_id=1019059&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2020 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)