Procedures for obtaining preparatory documents for the General Meeting

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2020 at 9:00 am CET at the company's headquarters, 74 rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75012 Paris, France

(*) Warning :

In the context of Covid-19 and following the general confinement of people in France, the procedures for organizing our General Meeting of shareholders to be held on April 29, 2020 have evolved according to health and or legal requirements.

We inform you that the general meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders, and we ask you to cast your vote remotely or to give your proxy to the chairman.

You are invited to regularly consult the company's website: www.gensight-biologics.com

In addition, within the framework of the relationship between the company and its shareholders, the company strongly invites them to favor the transmission of all their requests and documents by electronic means to the following address: ir@gensight-biologics.com

The company is warning its shareholders that, given current traffic restrictions, it may not be able to receive postal items addressed to it.

The notice containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the French BALO on March 25, 2020. The notice confirming the time and place of the meeting will be published in the French BALO and in a legal gazette on April 13, 2020.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting listed in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com) in the Investors, Documentation section.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting will also be made available to shareholders as of the convening of the meeting. Thus, in accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

All registered shareholders may, until five days (included) before the meeting, request by email that the Company sends the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary;

Any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code on the company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com).

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010), is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

