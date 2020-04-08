CHT USA has started production of hand sanitizer/disinfectant to help with the shortage due to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 currently circulating. CHT USA started to plan for the production after the FDA released a temporary policy for production of hand sanitizers/disinfectant mid March 2020. The CHT USA disinfectant is produced on the basis of a publicly accessible standard formulation of the World Health Organization. The CHT USA hand sanitizer/disinfectant is being produced at the Cassopolis, Michigan site as raw material availability allows.

Chief of Police Cass County Sheriff Department, Brian Lavalle, picks up cases of CHT Disinfectant from Chad Pickle, CHT USA Supply Chain Manager and Thomas Gawlik, CHT USA CFO. (Pictured L to R Pickle, Lavalle, Gawlik) (Photo: Business Wire)

Currently, requests from regional organizations such as emergency services, clinics and senior care facilities are given priority in our local communities of Cass County, Michigan and Chesterfield, Virginia. Subsequently, CHT USA wants to meet all further inquiries and start active sales to commercial customers. The distribution of the CHT USA disinfectant, which is available in one quart and 55-gallon drum containers, is thus exclusively directed at commercial customers and not at the end consumer.

We are pleased and proud to be able to make a positive contribution in this very difficult situation.

