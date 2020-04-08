DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*



Language: German

Address:

https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I

nvestoren/Hauptversammlung/2020/D_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf



Language: English

Address:

https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I

nvestoren/Hauptversammlung/2020/E_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf



Language: English

Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6

1040 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com



