Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890447 ISIN: AT0000938204 Ticker-Symbol: MYM 
Tradegate
08.04.20
21:01 Uhr
114,60 Euro
-0,20
-0,17 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,60
114,80
21:39
113,60
114,80
21:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG114,60-0,17 %