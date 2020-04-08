Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T9LQ ISIN: LU0914713705 Ticker-Symbol: IJSA 
Tradegate
08.04.20
21:54 Uhr
1,540 Euro
+0,560
+57,14 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELSAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTELSAT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,500
1,650
22:22
1,570
1,610
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTELSAT
INTELSAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTELSAT SA1,540+57,14 %