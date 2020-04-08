Artificial fur market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The artificial fur market is poised to grow by USD 129.21 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Artificial Fur Market
The artificial fur market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and its potential application.
Top Key Players of Artificial Fur Market Covered as:
- DealTask
- FIM
- PELTEX FIBRES
- Sommers Plastic Products
- TEXFACTOR TEXTILES
The increasing development of ethical alternatives is driving the growth of the global artificial fur market. Other growth drivers include shift to artificial fur from animal fur and increase in number of initiatives for banning animal fur farming.
The artificial fur market research report gives an overview of artificial fur industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the application and geographic landscape.
- Artificial Fur Market Split by Application
- Apparel
- Upholstery and home textiles
- Other accessories
- Artificial Fur Market Split by Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The regional distribution of artificial fur market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.
The artificial fur market research report sheds light on foremost regions: China, the US, UK, and Germany.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the artificial fur industry by value in 2019?
- What will be the size of the artificial fur industry in 2023?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the artificial fur industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the artificial fur market?
Artificial fur market research report presents critical information and factual data about artificial fur industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in artificial fur market study.
The product range of the artificial fur industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in artificial fur market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.
Why buy?
- Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.
- Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
- Assess the financial performance of competitors.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Apparel Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Upholstery and home textiles Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other accessories Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Product developments by end-users
- Rise in popularity of fur made from recycled plastic
- Increasing adoption of artificial fur made from natural fibers
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DealTask
- FIM
- PELTEX FIBRES
- Sommers Plastic Products
- TEXFACTOR TEXTILES
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
