Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2020) - Benchmark Botanics, Inc. (CSE: BBT) ("Benchmark" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Paul Haber, CPA, CA, C. Dir as it's new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Haber comes to Benchmark with a wealth of public company expertise having helped many companies successfully navigate the capital markets to achieve their expansion and growth plans.

William Ying, Chief Executive Officer said, "We are pleased to welcome Paul aboard. We have many exciting initiatives that we look forward to working with him on and believe all of our stakeholders will be interested to learn more about these as we execute on these plans over the coming year."

About Benchmark

Benchmark is a diversified multi-licensed cannabis producer focused on a three-way vertical business model targeting the medical, pharmaceutical, and recreational markets in Canada. The Company's business plan also includes a strategy to become a Canadian licensed producer to pioneer selling medical cannabis and hemp throughout Asia, where it is legal to do so.

Benchmark is focused on producing the highest-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint.

Benchmark's 100% owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. is a Health Canada licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and its regulations (formerly ACMPR). The Company is producing at its indoor Peachland Cannabis Complex and is constructing a Phase II expansion of an additional 10,000 square foot extraction facility there. Along with cultivation and production, the company's Peachland BC facility also provides propagation, cultivation, cloning, storage, research and development, genetics and is progressing towards CBD oil extraction and an EU-GMP certification.

As part of its expansion strategy the company with a partner completed a second facility, a 4-acre Greenhouse Operation in Pitt Meadows, BC. The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary and licensed producer Potanicals Green Growers Inc., has received its second cultivation license, effective November 29, 2019, from Health Canada for the Pitt Meadow greenhouse.

Benchmark Botanics has also acquired 51% of a company that holds a cannabis research and development licence issued from Health Canada under The Cannabis Act and its regulations.

