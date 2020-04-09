HF Markets (Europe) Ltd Supports Efforts of the Republic of Cyprus to Fight the Covid-19 Crisis

In line with its commitment to social responsibility, award winning broker HF Markets (Europe) Ltd has expressed its determination to support the Government in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

LARNACA, Cyprus, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HF Markets (Europe) Ltd, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, has proceeded with the donation of personal protective equipment "Face Shield" worth of 20, 0000 Euros to healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus in Cyprus.

HF Markets (Europe) Ltd CEO George Koumantaris said: "When human life is at stake, the protection of public health should be a collective responsibility. We are proud to be able to make this donation to healthcare professionals fighting on the front lines of this terrible battle." The company also urges its employees to work from home and abide by all precautionary measures by the government against the spread of the coronavirus.

On behalf of the State Health Services Organization, the Chief Financial Officer Mrs. Terpsithea Christou welcomed the gesture of HF Markets and thanked the company for lending assistance to the Cyprus healthcare system in what is an unprecedented situation.

