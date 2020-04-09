Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding questions that shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta asked in advance

Please be informed that AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, address of the registered office Buriu st. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), received questions from shareholders of the Company. Following paragraph 1 of Article 16¹ of the Law on Companies, we present answers to the shareholders' questions:

1. To ensure principle of equality and provide opportunities for shareholders to participate in 10-04-2020 convening extraordinary general meeting of shareholders remotely.

The Company provides shareholders with all mandatory opportunities to participate in the shareholders meeting provided for by law, i.e. to participate physically (subject to the necessary security conditions and with prior notice to the Company) or to vote by submitting a ballot paper in advance.

The Company will consider opportunity to organize general meetings of shareholders by electronic means in the future, when efficient and reliable electronic solutions for remote organization of shareholders meetings will be offered on the market.

2.1. On what basis and under what legal acts AB Klaipedos nafta authorized capital will be increased by the total newly issued shares issue price, but not by newly issued shares nominal value?

The authorized capital of the Company is increased in accordance with the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania and the Goverment of the Republic of Lithuania 12 February 2020 Resolution No. 120 "On Investment of State Property and increase of the authorized capital of AB Klaipedos nafta" (hereinafter - the Resolution), by which was decided to transfer the state property managed by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania - boat Audra as an additional contribution to the Company by increasing Company's authorized capital.

The authorized capital of the Company is increased not by the total issue price of the issued shares, but by the nominal value of the issued shares.

8 April 2020 the Company published a notification on material event by which corrected technical mistake and clarified in alternative draft decision No. 2 indicated amount of increase of the authorized capital.

Reference to the notification:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=933662&messageId=1176165

2.2. Is by Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania managed service boat Audra, Š-7601, unique identification number 0000317157, is necessary for AB Klaipedos nafta activities in general? If yes, please specify, for what particular activity this boat will be used and why particularly right now it is intending to acquire this boat?

The acquired boat Audra will be used for the transportation of operational personnel at the quay of the liquefied natural gas terminal (hereinafter - the LNG). Acquisition of the boat will save Company's costs, as the need to purchase the above-mentioned personnel transportation service to the LNG quay will be reduced.

2.3. For what reasons AB Klaipedos nafta specifically wants to acquire Ministry's of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania managed service boat Audra, Š-7601, unique identification number 0000317157?

Mentioned boat Audra is acquired under Resolution, as it is indicated in response to the 2.1 question.

2.4. For what reasons all shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta have not been informed about AB Klaipedos nafta intentions to acquire boat Audra, Š-7601, unique identification number 0000317157, and not ensured equal rights for all shareholders to pay for newly issued shares by non-monetary contributions?

The shareholders of the Company about intentions to acquire boat Audra have been informed immediately after the Board of the Company adopted decision on authorized capital increase by additional contribution.

Reference to the notification:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=929098&messageId=1170557

As the authorized capital of the Company is increased seeking to invest boat Audra, newly issued shares by non-monetary contribution pay only Energy of Ministry of the Republic of Lithuania, from which the boat Audra is taken over.

